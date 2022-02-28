Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rexel from €25.00 ($28.41) to €27.00 ($30.68) in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Rexel alerts:

Shares of Rexel stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01. Rexel has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $24.42.

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.