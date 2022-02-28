RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on REI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.75 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.88.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$25.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.54. The company has a market cap of C$7.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.28. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$18.71 and a 52-week high of C$25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

