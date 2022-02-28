Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Roku were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Roku by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 338.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 7.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 367,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,986,000 after purchasing an additional 26,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Roku by 69.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $18,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,000 shares of company stock worth $92,915,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.38. The stock had a trading volume of 67,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,202,431. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.05 and a beta of 1.84. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.