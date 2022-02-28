Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target to €78.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €73.00 ($82.95) to €78.00 ($88.64) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($77.27) to €70.00 ($79.55) in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.24.

BUD stock opened at $63.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $124.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $54.08 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

