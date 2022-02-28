Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $133.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ESTC. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.93.

Elastic stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.61. 6,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Elastic has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.59. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -48.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $254,832.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $908,060. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 84.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

