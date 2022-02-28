Royal Bank of Canada Sells 20,556 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,556 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.23% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $9,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,826,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,903,000 after purchasing an additional 216,003 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,647,000 after purchasing an additional 75,236 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,033,000 after purchasing an additional 61,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,447,000 after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HPP. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

HPP stock opened at $25.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.81. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 641.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.63%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.