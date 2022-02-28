Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.90

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.90 and last traded at $54.90, with a volume of 304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.79.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average is $43.69.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.374 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.36%.
About Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)
Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.
