Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.90

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.90 and last traded at $54.90, with a volume of 304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.79.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average is $43.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.374 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $945,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 12,243 shares during the last quarter.

About Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

