Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,761,042 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,761,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,791,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 11.1% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 86,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 73,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,491,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,358. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83.

