Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) PT Lowered to 274.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 286.00 to 274.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Schibsted ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Schibsted ASA stock remained flat at $$23.35 during mid-day trading on Monday. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $51.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.80.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

