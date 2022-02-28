Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 120.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,461 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 188,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,968,000 after acquiring an additional 279,889 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 534,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after buying an additional 214,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 234.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 141,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 99,498 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPB. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.11.

Shares of CPB opened at $45.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.71. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.