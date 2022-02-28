Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.68 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 19.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $5,134,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,354 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $788,340.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 336,530 shares of company stock valued at $42,934,590. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANET opened at $123.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.29 and a 200-day moving average of $116.91. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.81.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

