Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 20.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 33.6% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $89.46 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,364 shares of company stock worth $637,279. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

