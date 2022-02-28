Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,597 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVST. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Envista by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Envista by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Envista in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Envista by 0.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 162,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Envista by 155.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 204,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 124,683 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $178,206.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $377,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,222 shares of company stock worth $4,251,512. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $48.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average of $42.57. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $49.92.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.22 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

