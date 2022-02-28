Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives $76.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.67.
SDGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
SDGR stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.37. Schrödinger has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $114.10.
Schrödinger Company Profile (Get Rating)
SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
