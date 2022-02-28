Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives $76.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. AtonRa Partners grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 45,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 10.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 34.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,160,000 after buying an additional 122,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

SDGR stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.37. Schrödinger has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $114.10.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

