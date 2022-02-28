Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.10. Seagate Technology posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.45.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $721,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,036,755 shares of company stock valued at $219,959,796. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 493.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,097,000 after acquiring an additional 152,119 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,173,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.75. 29,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $70.36 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

