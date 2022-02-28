Seaport Global Asset Management LLC Makes New $83,000 Investment in B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV)

Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRIV. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter valued at $12,614,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter valued at $8,198,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter valued at $4,105,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter valued at $3,970,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRIV opened at $9.67 on Monday. B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 10.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.

