Seaport Global Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA)

Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Coliseum Acquisition comprises 0.8% of Seaport Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Coliseum Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MITA. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Coliseum Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Coliseum Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $486,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Coliseum Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coliseum Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Coliseum Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MITA opened at $9.62 on Monday. Coliseum Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.68.
Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coliseum Acquisition (MITA)
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Coliseum Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coliseum Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.