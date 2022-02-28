Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Insider Acquires £14,000 in Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) insider John Murray bought 200,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($19,039.85).

Shares of Seeing Machines stock opened at GBX 8.37 ($0.11) on Monday. Seeing Machines Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.82 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 12.34 ($0.17). The firm has a market cap of £347.50 million and a PE ratio of -15.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Get Seeing Machines alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Seeing Machines in a research note on Monday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 12 ($0.16) price target on the stock.

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.