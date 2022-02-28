Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Cable One worth $45,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,421,000 after acquiring an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 5,503.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 40,451 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 1,845.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,197,000 after purchasing an additional 37,291 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,776,000 after purchasing an additional 27,165 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,466,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,041.86.

Shares of NYSE CABO traded down $20.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,420.03. 1,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,587.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,765.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.59. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,375.63 and a twelve month high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Cable One Profile (Get Rating)

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.