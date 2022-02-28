Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 545 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $42,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ASML by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,431 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ASML by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,124,000 after acquiring an additional 613,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after purchasing an additional 188,469 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,175,000 after purchasing an additional 71,445 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.00.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $8.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $658.51. The company had a trading volume of 46,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,769. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $707.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $773.07. ASML Holding has a one year low of $501.11 and a one year high of $895.93. The firm has a market cap of $269.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

