Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 6,184 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $38,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.26. 1,038,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,533,444. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $182.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.60.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.