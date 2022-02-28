Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Seplat Petroleum Development stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.50) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 92.97. The stock has a market cap of £647.20 million and a P/E ratio of 18.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.25. Seplat Petroleum Development has a 12 month low of GBX 68.33 ($0.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 114 ($1.55).
Seplat Petroleum Development Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Seplat Petroleum Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seplat Petroleum Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.