Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SINGY stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50. Singapore Airlines has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $8.71.
Singapore Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)
