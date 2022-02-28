Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,527,394,000 after purchasing an additional 122,955 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $683,889,000 after purchasing an additional 333,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,435,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,307,000 after purchasing an additional 651,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,886,000 after purchasing an additional 822,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $139.32 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.42 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,308,825. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

