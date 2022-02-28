SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SM. Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Shares of SM opened at $32.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.20.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in SM Energy by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy (Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.