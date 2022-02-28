SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTL traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $39.61. The company had a trading volume of 29,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,576. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.51. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

