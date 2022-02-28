SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 2.98% of SportsTek Acquisition worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTK traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,281. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

