Sprott (TSE:SII) Downgraded by TD Securities

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$55.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of SII traded up C$2.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$51.55. 72,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,741. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 35.17. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of C$41.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$50.10.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

