SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of SPS Commerce worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,273,000 after acquiring an additional 845,135 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,988,000 after purchasing an additional 342,165 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6,989.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,093,000 after purchasing an additional 220,596 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,509,000 after purchasing an additional 80,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,348,000 after purchasing an additional 58,374 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.88.

Shares of SPSC opened at $128.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.71.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $456,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,984 shares of company stock worth $5,301,399. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

