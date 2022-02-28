Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $175.00 at DA Davidson

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.22.

Shares of Square stock opened at $119.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.89. The company has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 110.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square has a 52 week low of $82.72 and a 52 week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Square by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after buying an additional 2,914,690 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Square by 81.7% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth about $452,024,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,130,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

