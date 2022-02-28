Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $63.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.59.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.