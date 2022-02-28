Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,152 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 156.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,370,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after acquiring an additional 835,863 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 68.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after acquiring an additional 405,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,976,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,560,000 after buying an additional 323,382 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 68.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,435,000 after buying an additional 240,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 72.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 562,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,018,000 after buying an additional 236,392 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital stock opened at $30.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.24. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

STORE Capital Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.