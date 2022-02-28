Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 102,000 Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 102,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Krispy Kreme at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,509,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNUT stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%.

DNUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

In other Krispy Kreme news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $4,038,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

