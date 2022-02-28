Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 14,143 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,143 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $175,624,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 12,220.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,019 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,659,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,921,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,539,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

NYSE:PWR opened at $108.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.79 and a 1-year high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

