Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 14,844 Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PNFP opened at $99.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.62 and a 200-day moving average of $97.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.27. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.59 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

