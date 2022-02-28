Squarespace (SQSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $28.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $64.71.

SQSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.18.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O'connor sold 6,557 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter valued at $4,075,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,184 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 745.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 50,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter worth $2,707,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Squarespace by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 26,356 shares during the period. 37.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

