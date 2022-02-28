srnArt Gallery (SACT) Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. srnArt Gallery has a market capitalization of $198,468.39 and $5,105.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be purchased for $0.0496 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00044231 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,651.00 or 0.06888724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,362.86 or 0.99687181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00045971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00053215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003098 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

Buying and Selling srnArt Gallery

