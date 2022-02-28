St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Receives $1,832.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,755.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STJPF shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,699 ($23.11) to GBX 1,765 ($24.00) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($23.12) to GBX 1,600 ($21.76) in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS STJPF traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

