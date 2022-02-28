Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 621 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.86. The stock had a trading volume of 46,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,045. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.73. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

