Strategy Asset Managers LLC Grows Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN traded down $7.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $505.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,280. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $623.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $432.09 and a 1-year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.69.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

