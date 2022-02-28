Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $438,000 Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 22.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $11.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $373.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.42 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $401.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.72. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

