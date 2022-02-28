Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 2,397 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $8.34 on Monday, reaching $541.49. 28,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,695. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $596.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $598.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

