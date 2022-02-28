Studio Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,836,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,250,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,020,000 after buying an additional 102,900 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 150,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,173,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 451,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,328,000 after buying an additional 25,490 shares during the last quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

VIG opened at $159.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.16. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

