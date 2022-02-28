SVB Leerink Lowers Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target to $27.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EDIT. Evercore ISI cut Editas Medicine to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.92.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $16.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $73.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.42% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,274,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,941,000 after buying an additional 1,116,589 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2,523.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,258 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2,783.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 988,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,116 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth $29,059,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $10,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.