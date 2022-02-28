SYNC Network Hits Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $4,175.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.03 or 0.00234163 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00013103 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003650 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000736 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00023585 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000104 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,628,904 coins and its circulating supply is 123,595,674 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

