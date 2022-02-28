SYNC Network Hits Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $4,175.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.03 or 0.00234163 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00013103 BTC.
- Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003650 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000736 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00023585 BTC.
- Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001920 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000104 BTC.
- I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000121 BTC.
About SYNC Network
According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “
Buying and Selling SYNC Network
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.