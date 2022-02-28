Target (TGT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE TGT opened at $199.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.29. Target has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Target alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.