TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.0% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $3.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.44. The company had a trading volume of 45,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,679. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $123.31 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.84 and its 200 day moving average is $151.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69.
In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
TEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
