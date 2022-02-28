TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.0% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $3.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.44. The company had a trading volume of 45,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,679. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $123.31 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.84 and its 200 day moving average is $151.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

