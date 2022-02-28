Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.44 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,155 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,550,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after buying an additional 2,030,344 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,158,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $345,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,292 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,585,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,402 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

VZ traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.70. 461,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,085,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.