Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 123,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000. NortonLifeLock comprises 1.3% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 59.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 393.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 50.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $28.98. The company had a trading volume of 150,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,004,573. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.71.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

In related news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NLOK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.