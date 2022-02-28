Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$54.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 price target on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.33.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$46.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$41.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.14. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$21.86 and a 52 week high of C$47.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

